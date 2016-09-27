Jury to consider verdict over taxi driver rape accusation

A TAXI driver’s claim that a student wanted to have sex with him has been described as “fantasy” by the prosecution.

Sultan Amari, 46, of Chester Road, Flint, is accused of raping the young woman twice after picking her up in Chester city centre on July 11 last year.

She claims that she woke up in Amari’s empty home on Sealand Road, Chester, naked and with almost no memory of the night before, except that she had been held down and raped.

Amari, who was in the middle of giving evidence, did not attend the trial yesterday and the court proceeded in his absence.

Closing the case on day four of the trial at Warrington Crown Court, prosecutor Simon Mills told the jury Amari’s account was “fantasy”.

He said: “The two were complete strangers to each other. She was behaving strangely, in a way which the prosecution say would put a taxi driver on notice that something is not right.

“In about eight minutes of getting into the taxi she is at the doorstep of his empty house that has a mattress in one of the rooms.

“At 5.15am she is flopped at the side of the road confused, upset, dishevelled, looking for help from people in neighbouring houses, telling police officers she has been raped.

“The prosecution say the defendant took complete advantage of her odd drunken behaviour in his taxi. He was in control of the situation.

“He chose to drive the taxi to his empty house. This is not an account of consensual sex.

“His account is fantasy, lies from beginning to end but she has told the truth.”

Kate Hammond, defending, told the jury that an audio recording of the woman apparently pleasuring herself in Amari’s taxi meant that the only “reasonable conclusion” they could reach was that the sex was consensual.

She said: “When she [the complainant] got into the taxi the alcohol in her blood would be at the highest. You heard the tape. She has capacity to make decisions. She can walk. She can talk.

“Without the tape Mr Amari’s case would seem utterly ridiculous but it is true.

“She [the complainant] accepts that those were sex noises that she was making.

“Please consider what signals she is giving out to the defendant at that point. The only reasonable conclusion must be was that she wanted to have sex.”

The jury will be sent out this morning to consider their verdicts.

Proceeding