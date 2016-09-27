A LEGAL challenge is being launched over the planning approval for a crematorium in Flintshire.

The long-running battle for a ‘crem’ in the county looks set to rumble on after funeral director Edward Davies announced he planned to challenge the approval given to Oxfordshire-based Memoria for a facility.

Planning inspector Vicki Hirst last month overturned Flintshire Council’s refusal of the proposal for Memoria’s proposed £4m site, which will be on land off Kelsterton Lane, near Connah’s Quay.

Speaking for the first time following the decision, Mr Davies, who has been battling for a rival crematorium in Starkey Lane, Northop, announced he would challenge that decision.

In a short statement, he said: “We’ve taken advice from our professional team and are legally challenging the inspector’s appeal decision regarding Memoria’s site at Oakenholt Lane, near Northop.”

It is not clear on what grounds the legal challenge will be made.

Jamieson Hodgson, business development director at Memoria, said he was “deeply disappointed” Mr Davies was not keeping to a promise that he would withdraw a third planning application for a facility if Memoria’s appeal was successful.

He said: “To-date, I have not seen any papers so I’m afraid that I can’t currently comment on the validity of the challenge.

“However, I must say that I find it deeply disappointing that Mr Davies has failed to make good on his promise to the people of Flintshire and withdraw from this process in the event that our appeal was successful.

“Given his standing in the community as a funeral director, Mr Davies had an opportunity to put the community first after long acknowledging the need for a crematorium in the county.

“Instead, he has chosen to attempt to further frustrate this process based on commercial motivation.

“However, our consent remains valid so we will be continuing to submit our pre-commencement condition applications.”

Plans lodged by Mr Davies were first thrown out in October 2014 after councillors felt they could not approve it without considering Memoria’s plan at the same time.

He later resubmitted his bid, but withdrew it and chose to appeal to the planning inspectorate over the original refusal. That appeal was then also withdrawn by Mr Davies.

He has since re-submitted a plan for the third time, despite Memoria’s site being approved.

In February last year, Flintshire’s planning committee refused Memoria’s proposal, leading to the firm appealing the decision.

The inspector concluded Mr Davies’ site on Starkey Lane in Northop,was not preferential to Memoria’s plans in terms of location.

She said Memoria’s site would not harm the character and appearance of the area nor highway safety.