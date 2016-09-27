Passer-by tried to recover body of Leon Davies from Wrexham river, inquest hears

A PASSER-BY who spotted a man’s body in the river near Erddig, Wrexham, waded into the water to try to recover the body, it was revealed at the opening of an inquest.

The man, who was walking his dog alongside the River Clywedog early in the morning of Saturday, September 17, said the water was about two to three feet deep.

The body was found to be that of 37-year-old Leon Mark Davies, of no fixed address but originally from Y Wern in Caia Park, Wrexham. He was identified by an aunt.

A post-mortem examination was carried out by Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers who confirmed the cause of death as drowning.

After a brief hearing in Ruthin the inquest was adjourned by John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, to a provisional date in March.

After the body was discovered on September 17 Insp Steve Roberts, of North Wales Police, said: “The cause of death is unexplained. Police are continuing their enquiries.”