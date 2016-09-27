Drunken pensioner jailed after setting Wrexham flat alight in rage over stolen wallet

A DRUNKEN pensioner, angry after his wallet was allegedly stolen, set fire to a mattress in a flat in Wrexham.

Albert Evans, 72, later told police that initially he had “wanted to burn with the flat”.

When a have-a-go hero tried to get him out, he refused and took up a fighting stance.

Evans, of Crescent Close in Wrexham, admitted arson, being reckless as to whether life would be endangered, at the flat at Y Wern in the town in July and was jailed for four years.

Judge Rhys Rowlands, sitting at Mold Crown Court, branded him a risk and extended his licence on release by two years.

The judge commended the bravery of a local man Andrew Gibson, who warned others to get out of the block of flats and was able to put the fire out before the fire service arrived.

But for him, it would have been a lot worse, the judge said.

The judge said Evans had been drinking that evening and went to the flat with others who he claimed stole his wallet and ran off with it.

When alone, he lost his temper and set the mattress alight with a lighter. Fortunately for him, the alarm went off.

Passer-by Mr Gibson saw the flames through the bedroom window, went up to the flat and shouted at the defendant to get out of the block of flats – but was told to shut up.

He returned with a second man when the door was open slightly but the defendant refused to leave and put his fists up.

Evans, the judge said, was plainly affected by drink.

But Mr Gibson showed “remarkable courage”, ignored the defendant and managed to put the fire out.

If the fire had taken hold then the lives of others who lived there would have been endangered.

Judge Rowlands told Evans that whatever had gone on before, whatever the provocation, his actions had been an incredibly dangerous thing to do.

“You had far too much to drink. You were angry and upset and started a fire by way of revenge against the occupant of the flat.

“A fair amount of damage was caused – although it would have been far, far worse but for the bravery of Mr Gibson.”

To make matters worse Evans had a long history of offending including two convictions for arson in 2013 and 2014.

“On any view you are far too old to be serving a custodial sentence at all, let alone one of some length,” he said.

But it was a deliberate fire, set when he was drunk in a block of flats with real risks to others, set against two previous convictions for arson, he said.

Prosecutor Paulinus Barnes said that at 9.30pm Andrew Gibson heard a smoke alarm and identified the source as flat 32.

“From the window he could see large flames rising. He began to shout towards the flat, warning people that they needed to get out,” the prosecutor said.

He tried the inside door of the flat but it was locked – he could hear someone was inside but did not want to force the door in case he hurt anyone who might be

behind it.

Mr Gibson went outside and began to shout at the window for Mr Evans to get out.

He went back to the front door and by this time it was open – Mr Evans was standing in the bedroom and was refusing to

come out.

Mr Gibson describes him talking in a “drunken slur”.

“I kept repeating to him he had to get out of the flat but he put his fists up as if to fight me. Eventually he walked out of the flat,” Mr Gibson later told police.

Another neighbour persuaded Evans to leave the building and Mr Gibson started to extinguish the flames as he waited for the fire brigade.

Police found him “highly intoxicated” and when an officer asked what had happened, he said: “I set fire to the ******* place”.

He said he was homeless and that was why he had set the flat on fire.

Two lighters were found on him and when interviewed he said he been drinking with others on a bench, one suggested they went back to his flat.

Evans said he was then left alone in the flat and he realised someone in the group had stolen his wallet which had £100 inside.

In revenge he set the fire “in anger and vengeance” but never meant any harm to other people.

He said he was shouting to the persons outside to “be quiet” because he had lost his head and wanted to go up and burn with the flat initially but then did open the door after a time.

Evans said he did throw cups of water at the fire but it didn't work, then other residents came and put it out.

Charged he said: “I’m deeply sorry. I didn’t do it to endanger life. I did it because they stole my money.”

Defending barrister Mark Connor said his client had shown genuine remorse, he was distraught at the loss of his wallet and money, and it was accepted the fire was an act of revenge.

His judgement was no doubt clouded by his consumption of alcohol.

Fortunately the fire was contained.

The judge commented: “That was all down to Mr Gibson. If he had not shown some persistence, goodness knows what might have happened in that block of flats.”