Two boys taken to hospital after car and bicycle crash near Connah's Quay High School

Published date: 27 September 2016 |
Published by: Staff reporter
TWO boys were hospitalised following a crash involving a car and bicycle.

The pair were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital following the crash, at around 8.25am on Golftyn Lane in Connah's Quay.

The incident occurred close to Connah's Quay High School.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "An emergency ambulance attended the scene and two boys were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital; one with minor injuries and the other with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening."

