Johnny Hunt keen to build on Chester FC's defensive record

JOHNNY HUNT wants Chester to build on their impressive defensive record.
The left-back contributed towards a fourth consecutive cleansheet in Saturday’s goalless draw at former club Wrexham and is determined to see the Blues climb the National League table.
“The way we are playing gives the whole team a lot of confidence and that is down to the shape that we have worked on and it's the shape that the gaffer and Sharpy (Ian Sharps) have drilled into us,” Hunt said.
“We take credit as a team, not just as a back four and goalkeeper. It's the workrate of the whole team from the two lads on the wing, the two central midfielders, and the two strikers, because that all helps us keep cleansheets.
“We were comfortable against Wrexham even though they created a few half chances, but they never really scared us.
“Wrexham are a big club and there's no shying away from that and they expect to get results at home, and that's the same when you go to any of the big teams.
“We know that we have got to frustrate some sides and try and stay in the game, and I thought we were comfortable against Wrexham. There were a few little scares.
“It’s now just a case taking that next step of capitalising when we create chances by scoring a goal.
“But to take points away from home and pick up maximum points at home will mean we are in for a very good season. We have got a home game against Dover to look forward to and hopefully we can take all three points.”
Hunt, who played his 60th game for the Blues at The Racecourse, believes his club can finish in the top half of the league table.
He said: “We have got to realise what our goals are and to get to the top half of the league table is our next step, then we will look past that.
“But we have just got to take each game as it comes because there is no point looking beyond our next game at home to Dover on Saturday.
“We want to keep another cleansheet at home and we want to win that game, and then we will look at whatever comes after that.”
Hunt is also impressed with the way Chester adapt when they make changes to their starting line-up.
Blues boss Jon McCarthy made two changes to the side that faced Wrexham, including ex-Red, Blaine Hudson.
He said: “It’s up to the manager to decide who plays, but whoever comes into the starting line up from the squad we've got doesn't make the side any better or any worse.
“We haven't got a lot of players in our squad, but I think we've got a strong squad if you looked at our bench at Wrexham with the likes of Luke George, Sam Hughes, James Akintunde, Jordan Chapell, and Evan Horwood.”