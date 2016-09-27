Mancot Community Library ‘will need £100K to survive’

A LEADING light in a library saved by the community says he expects the facility to need at least £100,000 to stay afloat.

With September marking the first six months of operations for Mancot Community Library since its transfer from Flintshire Council to volunteers, John Peters, a trustee of the registered charity, who fought hard with others to retain the service, said members were going out with “begging bowls in hand” appealing for funds.

Campaigners fought tirelessly to ensure the village of Mancot would retain its library provision when it was announced in May last year that its service and those in Queensferry and Hawarden would be closed and centralised at the leisure centre to save money.

As part of a £250,000 investment and contributions from the Welsh Government, the Deeside Leisure Centre library hub opened on the same day that campaigners took over the Mancot centre.

Reflecting on the progress made so far, Mr Peters said the mood among the group was positive.

He said: “The thrust of enthusiasm still resides within us. That will not drop through lack of effort.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have kept the service.

“We were opening up each day with trembling hands wondering if we would still have a library the next day.”

Mr Peters added that despite a generally solid start to life, the community group still had plenty of work to do to keep the service alive.

He said: “Up and running is how I’d describe us.

“We’re working hard to raise funds which is the crux around which everything revolves.

“We’re going to need around £100,000.

“The building is in quite a grotty condition and we need to put a lot of work in.

“That involves a lot of letters being sent out asking for help.

“We’re going out begging bowl in hand asking for funds.”

The veteran campaigner paid tribute to the effort of volunteers in pushing forward with the endeavour.

“We have some willing helpers. What we’re lacking is the materials,” he said.

“Money comes in in dribs and drabs and if it wasn’t for the hardy souls, we would have collapsed.

“We’re pressing onwards with the library but it doesn’t look the part just yet.”