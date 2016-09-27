Crush injuries from overturned tractor in Corwen claimed life of Stephanie Booth

BUSINESSWOMAN Stephanie Booth died of major crush injuries, it was revealed at the opening of an inquest.

The 70-year-old was found lying metres from her overturned tractor at the smallholding in Llangar, near Corwen, where she lived with her husband David.

At a brief hearing in Ruthin yesterday John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, said she left the house at about 6pm on Sunday, September 18, telling her husband that she would be back in about 90 minutes.

When he saw her at 7pm she said she would be another half an hour, but when she had not returned by 7.45pm, by which time it was dark, he went looking for her.

Mr Booth saw the headlights of the overturned tractor at the foot of an embankment but could not find his wife. However, he then spotted her about four metres away and called the police.

A post-mortem examination was carried out by Dr Andrew Dalton, who gave the cause of death as “major crush injuries consistent with a tractor accident”.

Adjourning the inquest to a provisional date next March, the coroner said as the matter was being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive the hearing might have to be further delayed.

l Mrs Booth was the colourful star of a BBC fly-on-the-wall documentary Hotel Stephanie

in 2009.

A pioneer of gender reassignment surgery, she was a larger-than-life figure who at one time owned a chain of hotels in North Wales and the North West of England.

Among business interests, the company she and her husband David ran owned the Anchor and Castle Hotels in Ruthin, Clwyd Gate Restaurant in Llanbedr DC, the Chain Bridge and Wild Pheasant Hotels in Llangollen and Plas Bodidris in Llandegla.

Mrs Booth also led an unsuccessful bid to take over Wrexham Football Club.

She was credited with giving businesses in Llangollen a massive boost but in 2011 the hotel company went into administration.

At their 38-acre smallholding they ran an animal rescue centre and Mrs Booth was driving their tractor mower when the tragedy occurred.