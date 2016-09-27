Immediate prison sentence warning after death of Johnstown man Matthew Jones

A MAN has been warned he could face an immediate prison sentence after he admitted perverting the course of justice following the death of a 20-year-old at a Halloween party.

Crispin Wrigley, of Cabin Lane, Oswestry, admitted failing to tell police investigating the death of Matthew Jones of a basement area at the Academy Skatepark at Rednal Industrial Estate where Mr Jones had collapsed on November 1, 2014, and also of later tidying it up.

Mr Jones, from Johnstown, has been celebrating his birthday when he collapsed. He was taken to hospital but later died.

Wrigley, 40, also admitted a further charge of failing to have the required fire safety certificates when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday.

Judge Jim Tindal warned Wrigley that he could face an immediate custodial sentence, telling him: “This case is sufficiently serious that custody is one of the options, but there are other options available.”

The hearing was adjoined for pre-sentence reports until Friday, October 21 and Wrigley was granted unconditional bail.