Gwersyllt man punched mother in head knocking her off a scooter

A MAN punched his mother in the head and knocked her off a mobility scooter.

James Daniel Webber, 23, of Ferndale Rise, Gwersyllt, was driving in Summerhill Road, Wrexham, at about 8.30am on September 9, a court was told yesterday.

He saw his mother, Nicola Webber, riding a mobility scooter belonging to her neighbour, Royston Butler.

Webber shouted at his mother from the car, calling her a waster, and she put two fingers up to him in response.

Webber’s mother turned into White Lion Close and he followed her, before getting out of the car and punching her to the back of the head and pushing her and the scooter to the ground.

Webber’s mother grazed her elbow and the scooter’s wing mirror was damaged during the attack.

Appearing at Wrexham Magistrates Court, Webber, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault and criminal damage.

Helen Tench, prosecuting, said Ms Webber had borrowed the scooter from Mr Butler because she suffered from pain in her legs and had trouble walking. Ms Tench said Webber, who is taking a horticultural course at Coleg Cambria, admitted to police he had called his mother a waster and followed her when she put two fingers up at him because he was angry.

Bethan Jones, defending, said Webber knew he should not have assaulted his mother but on that particular day he had reached the end of his tether. It was the straw that broke the camel’s back when she put two fingers up towards him.

She added: “He is genuinely sorry and wants to apologise to Mr Butler for the damage to the mobility scooter.”

Probation officer Zoe Lawson told the court Webber struggled to come to terms with his upbringing and described a troubled relationship with his mother.

Ms Lawson said Webber had been in care since the age of six and had had limited contact with his mother since then. As a result, he had problems managing his emotional wellbeing.

Webber was assessed as a low risk of reoffending but a medium risk of causing harm to his mother.

A restraining order preventing Webber from contacting his mother for the next 12 months was also put in place.

Chairman of magistrates, Carol Lloyd, also sentenced Webber to a 12-month conditional discharge, with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement for the assault.

He was fined £40 for the criminal damage and ordered to pay £85 costs, an £85 victim surcharge and £35 in compensation to Mr Butler.