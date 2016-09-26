Watch as generous Wrexham businessman donates electric wheelchair to woman in need

A KIND hearted business man has paid a little back to the community that helped make him a success.





Tee Smith, 37, from Wrexham, who runs Mr Tee’s Krazy Konez ice cream van, helped out a woman in need when he surprised her with an electric wheelchair.

Mr Smith became aware that a Facebook friend, Liane Best, was suffering from chronic rheumatoid arthritis but did not have an electric wheelchair to help her get around.

So the generous ice cream seller decided to help by putting a post on Facebook asking if anyone had a wheelchair to sell.

Video courtesy of Tee Smith / Facebook

That was three days ago and, today, Liane was delighted when she opened her front door to see Mr Smith with the chair for her.

He said: “This lady was housebound and dependent on her carer to get out and about. I saw she could do with a bit of help.”

But for Mr Smith his gesture was just a way of giving something back to the people who have supported him.

“I am doing well with both of my businesses flourishing thanks to our community and I wanted to repay the community for the everything they do for me,” he said.

“It’s nice to be able to repay that. I do as much as I can in the way of charity.”

He added: “I decided a few days ago to post something on Facebook. I thought I could really make a difference and I had a response within two or three days. I had a call from someone who had a wheelchair available.

“It’s a brand new wheelchair. I cleaned it up and charged it before taking it over to her.

“She was made up. It was amazing to see her happiness. I am lucky to be in a position to be able to give people help.”

On a video made of the presentation, Liane Best tells Mr Smith: “Wow, thank you, thank you so much. I can have my independence now. I have to wait for Chris (her carer) to come for me in the mornings. So I can get out and about (now).”

Speaking to the Leader, she said: “I was so excited when I realised what was happening because it has given me back my independence. I would like to say a very big thank you to Tee from the bottom of my heart. It really has made my day.”