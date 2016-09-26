Local Bygones: An ever-changing Wrexham town centre

This 1977 aerial photograph of Wrexham takes in an area close to the centre of town.

The northern part of this photograph shows Chester Road, top middle right, running down to the junction of Holt Street. Opposite each other are the Welsh Fusilier and Saith Seren .

To the left of Saith Seren (then The Seven Stars) we can see the Empire cinema established by J.J.Scott in the 19th century. This building is still standing but it has been overshadowed by council offices and can no longer be seen from Lambpit Street.

In front of Saith Seren there is an empty plot of land running down to Henblas Street. This area was once occupied by the Old Guildhall, Wrexham Fire station and the School of Art.

For many years it was referred to as ‘The Bombsite’ until eventually in the 1990s it became the centre of the new Henblas Street development.

Much of the plot was occupied by the firm of T.J. Hughes. To accommodate the rest of the development, Lambpit Street, with the exception of Saith Seren, was demolished along with the vegetable market and most of Henblas Street.

Bridge Street before and after regeneration (above and below)

A number of retail units were built on Henblas street and they attracted a number of chains like Evans, Internationale, the Entertainer and the flagship store BHS.

As many of our readers will know, the last of these stores closed very recently leaving this once thriving area bereft yet again.

Just below the parish church, running from left to right, is the Ellesmere Railway which ran from Central Station to Ellesmere.

The track has been taken up along with its five bridges. The whole area below the railway line has altered beyond all recognition.

Bridge Street has been demolished as part of a ‘regeneration’partnership between the council and the Welsh Development Agency which began in 2003 and every building except Burton buildings and Moonlight Records has been demolished.

Virtually the only remaining edifice on this site was the old chimney of The Cambrian Brewery (bottom centre), and running from Brook Street to Salop Road, almost following the path of the old railway, is the St. Giles Link Road.

Since 2003 nothing has replaced these buildings and we appear to have a second ‘bombsite’ on a much larger scale.