Wrexham AFC goalkeeper Shwan Jalal wants away victory at former club Macclesfield Town

SHWAN JALAL has fond memories of his spell at Macclesfield but the goalkeeper hopes victory over his former club will provide Wrexham with a much needed boost.

The 33-year-old joined Wrexham in the summer after spending one season with Macclesfield who host Gary Mills’ side at Moss Rose in tonight’s rearranged fixture.

Wrexham, 14th in the National League table, have only won once in five away matches and Jalal is looking to improve that statistic and kick-start the Reds’ season.

“I am looking forward to going back and seeing some friendly faces,” said Jalal. “I had a great year there, I didn’t play much the year before so it was great to go there and get some games.

“The fans were absolutely fantastic with me, I can’t speak highly enough of the coaches and I got on well with the manager, assistant and all the players.

“But I am going back there as a Wrexham player and I want to get a result, that is the most important thing for me.

“It is no secret that our away form has been worse than indifferent. It is something we need to work hard on and show a bit more resiliency.

“We have got a tough game at Macclesfield, it won’t be easy. But we can have one good performance and it can turn the season on its head so hopefully that is what will happen.”

Wrexham were held to a 0-0 draw by arch rivals Chester on Saturday and remain unbeaten at The Racecourse this season, conceding just one goal in six home games, and Jalal was delighted to keep another clean sheet.

“Obviously it was disappointing not to win but we kept our clean sheet record at home,” said Jalal. “We looked solid and started off really well, if we had got a goal then we would probably have kicked on and scored a few more.

“It wasn’t to be but the main positive is we haven’t conceded.”

Jalal added: “Everybody would like a few more points on the board but if we can be steady at the back, our home form continues and we can chip away at our away form then we will have to wait and see come the business end of the season.

“Personally I am enjoying playing, I am at the age where I need to keep playing week in, week out.

“The fans have been absolutely fantastic, I can’t thank them enough for how well they have taken to me, it has made my settling in a lot easier.”

Harrad did not train yesterday because of an ankle problem but is expected to be passed fit.