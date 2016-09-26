Sponsored silence for Wrexham woman who suffered life-changing injuries in road crash

THE sound of silence will be music to the ears of staff and residents of a care home – at least for a few hours.

Chatterbox Emma Locker, 40, who admits she can’t stop talking and singing, agreed to a four-hour long sponsored silence in an effort to raise funds for Age Cymru.

Emma, a resident of Highfield House which is part of the Pendine Park care organisation, suffered serious brain injuries 19 years ago when she was involved a road accident.

She wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time and her head crashed through the windscreen of her car.

As a result, she has to use a wheelchair and has been a resident at Pendine Park for the past six years.

She said: “You have to make the best of things. I was driving from Coedpoeth to Wrexham 19 years ago and went around a corner downhill that was a bad place for accidents.

“There had been lots of crashes there but I did it in style and was very badly injured. I spent more than nine months in hospital.

“I had two jobs at the time; I was a section head at Carden Park Hotel and worked at the Nag’s Head pub in Farndon, which is where I’m originally from.

“I wish the accident hadn’t happened, although I don’t remember much about it. I was always busy and rushing about but if you have a bad crash and are injured, your life changes forever.

“I wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and my head went through the windscreen and that’s how my brain was damaged. I have some memory problems and I’m a different person than I was before the accident.”

She added: “I have to use a wheelchair all the time now. I can stand with help for a few minutes to transfer to another chair or something like that but that’s it. I can’t walk though, although I can use my legs when sitting in my wheelchair to move about a bit.

“The brain injury has had a bad effect on me. I have to be cared for all the time now and I understand that. I will always have to live in a care home.

“I was living in the Bryn Bella care home until a few months ago but then I moved to Highfield House.

“The staff at Pendine Park are great and really help me. I’ve also made a few friends there too.”

She added: “I just want to raise lots of money for Age Cymru and thought the best way was by a sponsored silence because I knew no one would think I could do it. Well I’m going to prove them wrong!”

According to Highfield House enrichment coordinator Chris Lewis. all the residents and staff are supporting Emma.

Chris said: “Emma never shuts up, not even for five minutes, so how she will manage four hours is anyone’s guess!

“She’s a real character and we all think the world of her. I think she will really struggle because she really is such a chatterbox but it will be four hours of heaven if she manages it!”

Emma has no worries she will complete the task and raise a good amount for Age Cymru.

She said: “I’ve already got more than £60 in sponsors and that’s only a day after I started asking people.

“They think I can’t do it but I can. I’m making cards with messages on like ‘can I have a coffee’ that I can hold up so I don’t need to speak. And I can sing songs to myself in my head. Once I make my mind up, I’m determined .”