Vandals target family-run ambulance car in Saltney

RESIDENTS have expressed concern about the rising level of anti-social behaviour in their town.

This comes after a family-run ambulance response vehicle was damaged, which caused anger with people on a Saltney Facebook page.

The incident occurred between 8pm to midnight on the evening of September 7 in the region of Belgrave Avenue in Saltney.

A marked ambulance car belonging to a local first aid company was vandalised, with the damage being limited to the rear door of the unit causing multiple dents, according to owner Colin McGivern.

North Wales Police have been involved as this isn’t the first instance.

Veronica Gay, Saltney Town Councillor for Stonebridge ward, said: “It’s really frustrating when a hard-working guy and his team have to suffer this sort of thing and no one will come forward to help rid us of these idiots.

“The option of anonymous has been offered but still no response – as the saying goes ‘evil thrives when good people do nothing’.

“This cycle will not stop until someone takes the lead – Saltney is full of really lovely people that should not be living in fear of all these anti-social activities.”

Cllr Gay listed some of the issues with anti-social behaviour in Saltney, which included car tyres being let down, fires being started, eggs being thrown at the community centre and the football club dugout being damaged repeatedly.

Dan Hughes, a PCSO in Saltney, said: “Two weeks ago a family-run response vehicle had some damage caused to it.

“This included damage to a wheel cover on the rear of the vehicle and a fog light.

“We are aware of the problem with anti-social behaviour in Saltney and have various initiatives in place, the latest being issuing dispersal notices to offending youths.”

Mr Hughes said that the recently installed CCTV systems had been a big help in dealing with the anti-social activities in the area.

“We have been working closely with Cheshire Police as Saltney crosses into Chester, and we have found the CCTV systems which were introduced about six months ago to be extremely helpful in dealing with problems in the area,” she said.

“With the dispersal orders, additional patrols and CCTV, it means we are slowly able to identify offenders and tackle the problem.”

Facebook users have also complained of fires being started late at night in people’s gardens.

Robert Sansom said: “What’s with all these garden fires at night? Last night was horrendous just smouldering away all night smelt like rubber or some kind of waste was being burnt.”

Barbara Lloyd-Pearson said: “Another bloody bonfire, choking, can’t see where it’s coming from but it’s not nice.”

One Facebook user also commented and said that a bench had been stolen, but then returned on the same night.

“Wooden bench stolen from Victoria Road between 9am and 11.40am. If anyone saw anything please let me know,” said Sian Davies.

She then commented the next day, saying: “Thank you to the thief who has brought our bench back in the night, obviously got someone else to do it as you put it in my next door but one neighbours!”

According to Cllr Gay the other reported incidents include stolen garden fences and ornaments, stones being thrown at residents’ windows, under-age drinking, and Morrisons Artwork that school children created was smashed.

“So much stupid mindless damage blighting the township – who knows maybe if a reward was offered it might bring results – who knows,” she added.