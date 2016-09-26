 ad

Volkwagen car is stolen from outside Flintshire home

A CAR has been stolen from the Penyffordd area.

North Wales Police are appealing for information after a Volkswagen Golf was stolen from outside a property on Spruce Drive between 11.30pm and 1.30am on Friday.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: “We are interested in any specific behaviour or activity at that time, and we would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“Nobody has been arrested yet and the vehicle is still mising.”

To report any sightings of the vehicle, call 101 and quote reference RC16144967.

