The Dragons go second in Moralee Conference with 6-3 win at Solihull Barons

THE DRAGONS are up to second in the Moralee Conference after a fantastic 6-3 victory at Solihull Barons.

The newly-promoted Deeside outfit made it back-to-back wins and inflicted a first defeat of the season on the Barons, leapfrogging them in the standings as overseas imports Filip Supa and Markus Kankaanranta both scored twice.

Victory means Scott McKenzie’s side have put together a three-match unbeaten run and look set for a successful season in their new division, ahead of next weekend’s home clash with Telford Tigers.

The Dragons trailed after just 37 seconds in Solihull courtesy of Josh Bruce’s opener, but it took just one minute for Supa to level it up with a well-taken effort, to add to his hat-trick in last week’s 8-6 win at Telford.

Matty Maurice put the hosts 2-1 ahead on nine minutes, but the Dragons roared back into the contest as summer signing Kankaanranta netted twice in a five-minute spell.

Dragons were awarded a 33rd minute powerplay and Supa took full advantage to fire home his second of the evening with James Parsons laying the puck on a plate for the assist.

Joe Henry hit back for the Barons to make it 4-3 going into the final third, but Parsons made sure of the points with a 42nd minute strike to extend the advantage to two once again.

And Matthew Wainwright laid on player/coach McKenzie in the 58th minute to put the icing on their latest success, which included a wonderful display from netminder Matthew Compton, who saved 42 of the 45 shots on his goal.

“It was another great performance from all the team, especially as we lost Jack Kennedy early on to injury,” McKenzie said.

“We had to have a bit of a rethink and Marc Lovell moved back into the defence.

“So we struggled a little bit early on but once we got into the game we fully deserved to come away with all the points.

“Both imports have really stepped up to the plate in recent weeks.

“Losing Adrian (Palak, last season’s top scorer) in pre-season was a blow for the team, but both Filip and Markus have decided they want to step up and contribute the goals that Adrian was scoring last season.

“They are going about their business and scoring crucial goals for us with clinical finishing and we’re causing a few surprises, which is great to see with a mix of young and experienced lads.”

Telford will head to Deeside Leisure Centre next week on the back of a 3-3 draw at Whitley Warriors, the visitors scoring through Karol Jets, Ben Simister and Adam Brittle as David Longstaff, Dean Holland and Harry Harley scored for the hosts.