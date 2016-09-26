Nurse from Hope harassed war hero husband as marriage fell apart

A NURSE who met her war hero husband when she was caring for him admitted harassing him when their marriage of 23 years broke down.

Wendy McMahon, 48, of The Beeches, Hope, admitted a charge of harassment without violence at Wrexham Magistrates Court.

Her husband David McMahon lost both of his legs below the knee from war injuries and the couple met when Wendy McMahon, an army nurse who had served in the Gulf War, was caring for him.

Justin Espie, prosecuting, told magistrates McMahon had been given a restraining order at Mold Crown Court on June 27.

The order had conditions that she was not to contact David McMahon, she had to stay at least 50 metres away from his home, his place of work and any address where she believed he may have been.

Mr McMahon, who worked for Cheshire Constabulary, received multiple calls on a daily basis and on some days could get up to 12 voicemails and 12 missed calls from her.

“On July 13 he responded warning her that there was a restraining order and that he would have to contact the police if she continued but the contact did continue,” said Mr Espie, “some were of an erotic nature, some were begging and some were threatening.”

On July 18 McMahon had been to her husband’s house and left his personal possessions on the front lawn including his prosthetic limbs for the neighbours to see, which caused Mr McMahon some embarrassment.

Mr Espie said that in the relationship she had been controlling and abusive towards Mr McMahon.

“She was controlling, she would push him over knowing he had difficulties getting back up,” said Mr Espie.

In a victim’s personal statement read to the court Mr McMahon said: “All of the contact from her has been really getting me down. She has been verbally aggressive towards my son so much so he is spending less time at home.

“It has affected my sleep in the night as I’m anxious at night that she will turn up at my home.

“I worry that when I go to the football in Wrexham she will turn up there. She is escalating the amount of contact and when she leaves messages she appears to be getting more aggressive. It’s making me feel very down and I feel she is stopping my life from moving on. When the order was put in place I felt finally, I can move on, but this has not been the case. I feel her behaviour is her way of trying to control me and now we are separating is continuing to control me.”

Melissa Griffiths, defending, told the court that the McMahons had been in a relationship for 28 years and for 23 years they have been married.

She said Mr McMahon left his wife without explanation leaving her devastated and in need of answers about how such a long term relationship could have broken down and she also denied pushing Mr McMahon over.

Miss Griffiths said: “The suggestion that she pushed him over is completely abhorrent to her. Why would she do that? She was his nurse.

“She has never had any explanation as to why he left. The messages from her are her way of trying to find out why this 28 year relationship means nothing to him.”

McMahon was fined £250 for breaching her restraining order and £140 for the harassment.

She was also ordered to pay costs of £200, compensation of £100 and a surcharge of £30.