Tributes paid to Buckley man who organised Jubilee for 47 years

TRIBUTES have been paid by family and friends to a man who dedicated his life to a religious festival.

David Anglesea, 79, who spent more than 47 years organising the annual Buckley Jubilee, has died following a short battle with cancer.

Kathlene, his wife of 59 years, said the pair had “a wonderful life” together.

She said: “David had a motto in life which was ‘you only get out of it what you put in’ and he has really enjoyed life.

“That is what I am so grateful for.

“He has done a lot of work in his life but that has been his enjoyment.”

Mrs Anglesea said her husband only learned of his illness a few days before his death, but added that “he felt no pain”.

She said: “This was a blessing really and I was speaking with him until late on Tuesday.

“He was also helped by our grandson, James, who has recently qualified as a paramedic, and he was chatting and joking right up until the end.”

Mr Anglesea, who lived in Drury, was dedicated to organising the historic religious festival, which

has been taking place in the town since 1857.

Mrs Anglesea said in 1970 he helped persuade the Catholic Church to be involved with the annual event, which celebrates the unity of the different church groups in the town.

Mr Anglesea, who died last Wednesday, was himself a devoted Christian who spent 25 years as a methodist preacher. His wife added: “He later moved to the Church of Wales where he was a people’s warden, while he also held several positions in [Christian movement] Toc H.

“As a group they would often organise wood for chopping which they would deliver to pensioners around the area.

“He was also a governor at Mountain Lane School.”

Alongside these responsibilities, Mr Anglesea worked as a production manager at Buckley Foundary before working at Chester Magistrates Court.

He was also a member of the Buckley Masonic Lodge.

The couple also raised a son, Keith, and had two grandchildren, James and Faye. Over his lifetime, he also raised large sums of money for a range of different charities thanks to a variety of fundraising events.

Community leaders also expressed their deep shock over Mr Anglesea’s death.

Buckley councillor Neville Phillips said: “He has done a great job for the Buckley Jubilee over the years.

“It is very sad and he will be terribly missed in the community.

“His contribution to the jubilee and the community has been terrific.”

Cllr Ron Hampson added: “He was a great servant to the town and a great member of the Jubilee committee.

“He did a tremendous job and he will be very badly missed.

“He is one of the great servants of this town.”

Mr Anglesea’s funeral will take place on Thursday at St Matthew’s Parish Church in Buckley at 11am before burial at Buckley Cemetery.