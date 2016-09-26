Brymbo Rocks 2016: Crowds gather at former home of steel for music show

CROWDS gathered to enjoy live music at a historic former industrial site.

Brymbo Rocks was held at the former steelworks site off Gwalia Road on Saturday, with a host of groups and solo performers on the bill.

Brymbo councillor Paul Rogers said the event was a great success.

He said: “It went very well - it was a reasonably good turn out and the weather was more or less dry.

“There was lots of support from local residents and businesses.

“I would like to thank all the volunteers and businesses who were involved in organising the event.”

He added: “It takes a lot of organising.

“It is in its second year now and hopefully it will continue into the future.”

The line up for the main stage included Lovers Open Fire, Dr Funk, Randy and the 2Bs, Leaving Dakota, singer-songwriter Luke Gallagher, Singapore Slingers, Foresight, Bermusa and Y Tai Jammers.

After main festival site closed, there was more music at several village venues Y Tai, the George and Dragon, the Railway and the Miners Arms.

Other attractions at the event included fairground rides, stalls, a narrow gauge railway, heritage displays and a chance to learn about the restoration of the site.

Brymbo Rocks was first held last year to commemorate 25 years since the closure of Brymbo Steelworks.