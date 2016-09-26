Police hail 'good-natured' Wrexham AFC v Chester FC derby as no arrests were made

NO arrests were made at the cross-border derby match between Wrexham and Chester.

North Wales Police also thanked fans for their “good-natured co-operation” at the fixture on Saturday, which has been run as a “bubble match” for the last four years.

North Wales and Cheshire police forces have said restrictions could be reviewed if there was no trouble at the two games this season.

Ahead of the match, which ended in a 0-0 draw, North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones said he would like to see a lifting of restrictions on fans next season, but that will only happen if there’s no major trouble.

Mr Jones, a former police inspector, said before the match: “I’m hoping both sets of fans will behave and ensure that the rivalry remains good-natured on Saturday and at the return game at the Deva Stadium.

“If things go well, it looks as if this bubble business with the restrictions on travelling fans can be lifted which would be great news.

“However, it’s clear if any trouble kicks off on Saturday the bubble will continue and will continue to spoil the atmosphere at these derby matches.

“Football has changed a great deal over the years and there’s a lot less trouble now than there was in the 1980s.”

He added: “This is now the only fixture in all the tiers of English and Welsh football that is a bubble including Premier League and Championship derby fixtures and I think it is risk averse and disproportionate in terms of policing.”