Home is where the heart is for acclaimed actress Sarah Jane Buckley

SHE may have performed to thousands of people all over the world in musicals, theatre and TV but actress Sarah Jane Buckley is never happier than when she’s back home in Mold.

Speaking from the grounds of the family-run Plas Hafod Hotel in Gwernymynydd, Sarah Jane’s return to Flintshire has been prompted by her appearance in Blood Brothers at the Liverpool Empire where she takes on the role of Mrs Lyons in Willy Russell’s classic tale of twins separated at birth.

“I first saw Blood Brothers when I was 20-years-old at drama school in Guilford and I always wanted to be in it,” said the 48-year-old.

“It’s taken a long time to manage it but it’s great and when I got the part I was so chuffed.

“To get the opportunity to work with Bill Kenwright again was brilliant. He has been so hands on with this production because it's the 150th anniversary of the Empire Theatre so it’s a big deal for Bill and a great time to be in the show.”

Now in its 33rd year, Russell’s play continues to pack theatres across the country and the reasons for its enduring appeal are obvious to Sara Jane.

“It has Northern grit and a great story,” she said.

“It has great music and is set timelessly in Liverpool. It is a lovely journey between the two mums and it’s to do with old Liverpool as well as new Liverpool.

“All over the country, it rings a bell because it’s about normal people rather than something you can’t identify with.

“It’s the drama which carries the story and the music enhances it and it has a wonderful story. I’ve always loved it. I’ve seen it five times and it’s one of those things you always refer to.”

The chance to appear at Liverpool’s iconic Empire theatre was another reason Sara Jane is relishing being back in the North West.

“The warmth and the love from that theatre is amazing,” she said.

“I’ve been there many times and even did panto with David Essex there. It’s a spectacular building which is very large but feels intimate.”

Talking of panto, Sarah Jane is off to star as the fairy in Sleeping Beauty at the Anvil Theatre in Basingstoke this Christmas and as a veteran of over 20 similar productions, she is happy to play to the festive crowd.

“I love panto,” she said.

“It’s an art form and completely different from other theatre.

“It’s sometimes the first thing people ever see in a theatre and often the

only thing they see in a theatre.

“If you haven’t been, you’ve got no connection to future audiences because that’s where they learn how to clap, how to boo, cheer and get involved and hopefully they’ll come back to see something else.

“It’s so special to the UK and you just don't see it anywhere else.”

Sarah Jane still speaks fondly of her time playing Kathy Barnes in TV soap Hollyoaks, a decade after the character enjoyed a three-year stint in the Channel 4 soap.

“I would go back tomorrow,” she laughs.

“I loved being in Hollyoaks and learnt a lot of my skills on that show.

“It was a joy to get a big TV gig and it opened a lot of doors to me. Having that experience – where they really nature you as an actress – was wonderful because I hadn’t done a lot of TV when I did that show.

“Coronation Street would be my dream job though. I’m a Northern girl by heart and working behind the bar in the Rovers would be my dream gig. That’s the next tick on my list!”

With two shows a day until October 1, Sarah Jane hasn’t got a lot of time on her hands but while she can she’s looking forward to staying at the family’s luxurious hotel which nestles in nine acres of landscaped gardens.

“It’s great to be home with my family because they've been so supportive,” she says.

“My family have been here for nearly 30 years and it’s great to see the business looking so amazing. My brother is involved now with his wife and my nephew too, who is nearly 17, and they're doing really well.

“I’m grounded because my family are grounded and it’s good to come home because it reminds you of who you are.

“They work so hard – but that’s a family business for you.

Sarah Jane has been known to pop behind the bar herself and help out around the hotel but, as for knocking acting on the head and taking on the business herself, I get short shrift.

“It’s too hard!I” she says.

“I’ve worked in and out of it over the years and I admire my parents so much. They are always working but I’d rather do it on the TV. I can just leave it then and go home!”

l Blood Brothers is at the Liverpool Empire until October 1.