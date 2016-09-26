Paul Rutherford admits Wrexham AFC strikers need to start finding the net

PAUL RUTHERFORD admits Wrexham’s mis-firing strikers need to get their act together in front of goal.

Wrexham were held to a 0-0 derby draw against Chester at The Racecourse and the Reds have now failed to score in six of their 11 matches this season, netting nine times.

Only strugglers North Ferriby, with six strikes, have scored fewer goals than Wrexham and Rutherford acknowledges an improvement is needed.

“There were only really half chances in the game but we probably had more chances than them,” said Rutherford, pictured. “We are just lacking that little bit in front of goal at the moment which is costing us three points.

“Three points that we are craving, and we are having to settle for one point.

“But hopefully when things click and we get more productivity in the final third, we will start picking up the points because defensively and shape wide we are looking very good.”

Michael Bakare had the two best chances for Wrexham in the first half, but he was unable to find the back of the net, the second effort coming from Rutherford’s cross.

“I think it was a good ball that I put in for him and maybe if he attacks it a little bit stronger he gets it on target,” said Rutherford. “It was a half chance that summed up the whole game. Maybe with a little bit more quality we can capitalise on them and get them points on the board.

“If you don’t concede, you don’t get beat and it is a good platform to go and build on.

“We are lacking goals at the minute, I am to blame for that and we need to start getting those goals because as soon as we do, that is when we are going to start picking up a lot more points.”

Bakare, a summer signing from Welling, admits he should have taken one of his chances and opened his Wrexham account for the season.

“I think we dominated and should have won,” said Bakare, returning from a hamstring injury. “I had a few chances to be fair and should have scored but it is my first game back so hopefully the next couple of games I start putting them in the back of the net.

“We were comfortable at the back, train hard and the goals will come.”