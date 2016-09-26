Theo Vassell felt Chester FC got the better of rivals Wrexham in cross-border stalemate

THEO VASSELL believes the sound of booing Wrexham fans when the final whistle blew underlined how well Chester had performed.

The Blues right-back revealed he had been delighted with his side's disciplined defensive display at The Racecourse.

"I thought we got the better of Wrexham and to hear their fans booing at the end mean't in a way that we won on the day, so I think we can be pleased with ourselves," Vassell said.

"Wrexham were pressing a lot, but I thought we dealt with it well and I was obviously involved a lot.

"We had to adapt to Wrexham's tactics, but I thought we dealt with the situation well as a team.

"It was a great point away from home in a derby, especially because our fans were brilliant and they backed us during every minute of the game."

Vassell, 19, who is on loan from Walsall until the end of the year, admitted he had enjoyed the experience of playing in his first cross-border derby.

He added: "I loved playing in the derby. The atmosphere was quality and I've never played in a game like that before.

"With it being my 10th game for Chester I thought I was settling in a bit more now, but even the most experienced players are still going to get nervous for matches like this.

"I thought I dealt with it all the best I could and I thought we were solid as a team and did well to get a good point away from home."

Central midfielder and Blues skipper Tom Shaw admitted his side had been frustrated to only pocket a share of the spoils.

He said: "I thought we dug in and I thought we were very good without the ball.

"It was a bit frustrating because I thought we could have been more of a threat going forward, but to come to Wrexham and get a point is a good result and I suppose everybody can go home happy.

"We're now four games unbeaten with four cleansheets so all the work we are putting in with our organisation in training is obviously paying off.

"We know that we are always going to pick up points if we keep cleansheets and long may that continue.

"I thought we did well to frustrate Wrexham and you could see everything they tried didn't come off, but we have got to start being more of a threat down the other end of the pitch.

"We're happy with the point despite being a little bit frustrated in the changing room because we know we could have got all three points.

"It is a big result for us because we've got a lot of young players and the derby was probably the biggest crowd that some of them have played in front of, so for them to come through it and to have played well and picked up a point will hold us in good stead for the next few games."

Chester left-back and ex-Reds defender Johnny Hunt believed his team's performance demonstrated how much the Blues had improved.

He said: "I think our performance at Wrexham showed how much we have come on, but we were also a bit disappointed that we couldn't have created a few more chances and maybe got a goal.

"But to keep our unbeaten run going and manage to keep a cleansheet again shows that what we've been working on is now starting to take shape."