Save a Life campaign in Mold is gathering momentum

A TOWN’S campaign which aims to help save lives in the community is gathering pace.

The Save a Life appeal in Mold, which is headed by town mayor Anthony Parry, has seen the first two of a proposed 25 defibrillators in place.

The campaign, being run in conjunction with St John’s Ambulance and Welsh Hearts, has also seen over 100 members of the community receiving Save a Life training.

Cllr Parry said: “I’m really pleased with the response we’ve received since we launched the appeal, with many organisations, businesses and even individuals coming forward to get involved.

“I’m thrilled with the generosity of the people of Mold and especially for the generosity of so many individuals, some of whom have donated many hundreds of pounds.”

Two of the first premises to receive their defibrillators were Mold Masonic Hall and Tate and Lyle.

Mold Masonic Hall chairman Richard Jones said: “The Freemasons proud members of the community and raise funds for many worthwhile projects.

“We see the Save a Life appeal as something that the whole community should get behind for the town.”

Jan Du Preez, commercial director and general manager for food systems UK at Tate and Lyle said: “As an active business and major employer in Mold, we are really pleased to support the mayor’s Save a Life campaign.

“This initiative can benefit anyone, young or old, as you never know just when a defibrillator could be necessary and save a life.”

The developments come after TV star Ruth Madoc hosted an afternoon tea at Soughton Hall to help raise money for the campaign.

Jane Evans, support officer for Mold Town Council said: “The afternoon tea event was a great success and it was lovely to meet Ruth Madoc, who was delightful.

“The icing on the cake was a very generous donation of £1,000 from an anonymous guest and we are delighted to say that with this donation a defibrillator will be purchased and placed in a central location within the town.

“As part of the appeal, we’re also working on putting together a list of defibrillators which are currently in businesses within the town and will be adding this information to a map which we will be able to circulate for members of the public to view.

“If any business or group within the town have a defibrillator and would like this to be added to the map, please get in touch.”