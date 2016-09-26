100mph chase as police try to stop banned driver from Wrexham

A BANNED driver took the car each day to work at the Kellogg’s factory in Wrexham.

But a court heard that when police came up behind Craig William Jones, 32, one afternoon as he left the factory, he sped off reaching speeds of almost 90 mph.

At one stage he nearly had a head-on collision with an oncoming articulated lorry and went through temporary traffic lights on red.

The police car reached speeds of 100 mph but he disappeared into the distance.

Jones, of Prince’s Close, Wrexham, who had a previous conviction for dangerous driving in similar circumstances, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance. He was jailed for nine months and banned from driving for two years at Mold Crown Court.

Judge Rhys Rowlands, who described his driving as “extraordinarily dangerous”, ordered him to take an extended driving test.

“You were a very serious accident waiting to happen,” he said.

The judge, who watched a film of the chase taken from the police car, said that Jones was banned in December 2012 and had failed to take an extended retest.

On the afternoon of August 25 police saw him drive home from work and when they put their blue lights on he accelerated away.

“What happened afterwards is graphically showed in CCTV footage, “ the judge said.

“The police car reached 100 mph and you were still disappearing into the distance.”

He had been on the wrong side of the road, including around a bend, was overtaking vehicles and almost had a head-on collision with the tractor unit of an articulated lorry.

Jones went straight through temporary traffic lights on red when he would not have been able to see if there was anything coming.

In view of his speed and risk taking, serious injuries could have been caused to himself and to other road users if there had been a collision.

Judge Rowlands said there was absolutely no excuse for a man earning £30,000 a year not to take a taxi or other form of transport to work.

Prosecutor Emmalyne Downing played the CCTV footage from the pursing police car.

It started in Bryn Lane and when police illuminated their blue lights after a roundabout he drove off at speed, reaching 87mph in a 40mph area.

He continued “at exceptional speed” passed the Red Wither pub and went straight through red traffic lights.

Police lost sight of him.

Later interviewed he said he was returning home from work and when he saw the police behind made a conscious decision to try and get away.

He admitted he had driven the MG ZR car to work each day for the past month.

Alun Williams, defending, said it was not a residential area but it was conceded it was a busy area at a busy time of day.

He had made full admissions, had an unenviable record, and had prioritised his work after he and his partner split in order to support his two children.

Jones had worked at Kelloggs where he was so well thought of that they would keep his job open for him if the custodial sentence was not too long.

When he and his partner were together he cycled to work.

When he moved, he got a lift but when the lift fell through he made the wrong decision and drove.

He no longer had access to a car and a reference from his mother-in-law showed the other side of him.

Jones clearly had a profound problem when it came to motor vehicles but at the age of 32 it was hoped the penny would finally drop that it could not go on.