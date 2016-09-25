Gary Mills hits back at Wrexham AFC fans after derby day stalemate with Chester FC

GARY MILLS insists he won’t let the boo-boys stop him from trying to bring success to Wrexham Football Club.

Supporters once again voiced their frustrations as Wrexham were held to a goalless draw by arch rivals Chester in Saturday’s cross-border derby at The Racecourse.

But Mills remains upbeat and will continue giving his all while in charge.

“If everybody thinks they are going to win every game, it is not going to happen,” said Mills.

“I think my players have worked so hard as a team and a unit to get a result for this football club but it may be not enough to please certain people.

“Let’s talk about the ones who are clapping and the ones who are behind us because when you pick up a point like this, come the end of the season, they are important.

“I want to win football matches, everybody does, but I am not going to stop smiling. People aren’t going to stop making me smile.

“If Wrexham want me as their manager then great, if they don’t I will move on because I have moved on before either by choice or not. But while I am here I will give it absolutely everything I have got which I always do and we will see where that takes us.”

Wrexham are now 11 points behind leaders Dagenham and Redbridge and six away from the play-offs and have their game in hand at Macclesfield tomorrow night

Although he has had to endure a lot of stick following an indifferent start to the season, Mills is focussed on the job in hand.

“I am a football manager and I love my job,” said Mills. “I am enjoying working here at Wrexham Football Club and I will continue to do that.

“Not only am I a football manager but I am a good football manager and I love the job, I love what it is.

“Football is ups and downs and as a football manager, you take the rough with the smooth.

“If anyone wants to talk to me, they talk to me, I am a decent bloke. If people want to shout abuse at me then I won’t.

“I am a human being, there is a way to talk to people.”

There were few decent scoring chances at either end in a dour derby where neither goalkeeper had a save to make.

But Mills, who saw fit-again Michael Bakare have the two best opportunities in the first half, was pleased with his side’s work rate ahead of tomorrow’s game at Macclesfield Town.

“Nobody wants to lose a local derby. It was a decent game, there weren’t an abundance of chances but I think the passion was there,” added Mills. “Not just the quality at the end for both teams to go and win it.

“We had two or three good chances, two or three opportunities in the last third where the final ball could have been better but overall we looked solid again.

“The players have worked their socks off and unfortunately we couldn’t quite get that goal to go and win us the game.

“But we were solid and it is another point for us. There are no guarantees in football, everybody wants to win every week but it is not possible and you keep working away.

“We have got a game in hand tomorrow and hopefully we can go and get a result.”