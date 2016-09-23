Gary Bennett feels sorry for Wrexham supporters who have little entertainment value at home games this season.

Wrexham are unbeaten in five matches at their own ground, picking up three wins and two draws but they only scored four times in that run.

But Bennett, who saw the opening day goal-less draw against Dover Athletic and returns to The Racecourse for tomorrow’s cross border derby against Chester, believes fans have not had value for money.

“I came to the Dover game and Wrexham did not look like scoring and weren’t a threat,” said Bennett. “I don’t think they had a shot on target in the first half and if you don’t buy a ticket, you don’t win the raffle.

“You want to see teams play attacking and entertaining football and winning 4-2 - they are the games that stick in people’s heads and they talk about - instead of what is being produced now.

“I have followed the other games and Wrexham are struggling to score and not entertaining.”

Bennett added: “From a fans’ point of view, which I am now, it has not been good to watch and in football you are supposed to be entertained.

“Too many managers are too negative. It’s all about clean sheets now but we used to take the game to teams and have a go, and fans would get behind us.

“Fans are leaving with 10 minutes to go. You say about being loyal and a true fan but you want to be entertained and it is a really frustrating time to be a Wrexham fan.”

Wrexham, playing in non-league’s top tier for a ninth season, have struggled away from home with the Reds taking just one point from a possible 12 since beating Guiseley.

Bennett, who enjoyed three prolific seasons at The Racecourse after joining in 1992 from Chester and returned for a second spell in 1997, admits Wrexham lack any “spark” but hopes his former club can kick-start their season with a winning run.

“There is no consistency,” said Bennett. “You just look to a couple of wins to get you on a roll for the season to take off and fans to get behind you.

“At the moment there is no spark there and you can’t see a spark coming, which is sad.

“It needs a few home truths. People harp on about ex-players having a pop but I am just saying it as a fan. It might upset one or two people but I am speaking from the heart.”

Mills has come in for criticism from supporters and Bennett, who scored twice in an FA Cup third round win for Chester at a snow-covered Racecourse in 1987, believes the Reds’ boss will fear for his future if Jon McCarthy’s Blues clinch a derby victory.

“Both teams will be desperate for a win,” said Bennett. “Wrexham need to win to get their season going.

“Anything but a win would be a big disappointment to Wrexham and Gary.

“Gary is under pressure and if things don’t turn around quickly, he will be out of a job. Gary knows that.

“Rocky times ahead starting tomorrow if it is a bad result against Chester.”

Midfielder John Rooney, like Bennett, has had to win over Wrexham supporters after making the switch from the Deva Stadium in the summer.

Bennett acknowledged that Rooney has had a tough start to his Wrexham career and had words of advice for the 25-year-old.

“Sometimes it can be difficult,” added Bennett. “I had good players around me and it made it easier for me.

“It is tough at the moment for John but he has got to keep his head down and work hard.

“John is not going to score 47 goals a season like I did because that is not his game, he is a midfielder, but if fans see you give 100 per cent that is all they ask for and will get behind you.”

Bennett also had two spells with Chester and he knows the Blues, unbeaten in three games, will be fired up to continue that run at The Racecourse.

“I have been in both camps and Chester will be coming here to give it a right go,” said Bennett.

“Chester will be determined to get a result and turn Wrexham over and that gives you that extra edge when you go away.”