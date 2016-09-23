RYAN ASTLES is keeping his fingers crossed that Chester’s latest trip to rivals Wrexham has a happier ending.

Astles was sent-off on his derby debut for Chester in the 3-0 defeat against Wrexham at The Racecourse in March.

It was an eye-opener for centre-back Astles, who had moved to Chester from Northwich Victoria just two months earlier.

The towering defender admitted that the cross-border derby was like no other he had experienced.

He said: “A derby game is totally different to any other match I have played in.

“The crowd and the atmosphere is great because there is so much passion from the fans and that really makes the occasion.

“People will probably say that we are the form team going into Saturday’s match, but anything can happen and it’s no good looking at the form of any side going into a game like this.”

Chester head into the contest on the back of three successive cleansheets, which have helped yield seven points, and Astles has credited assistant manager Ian Sharps for helping the Blues look so solid in defence.

The centre-half revealed Sharps’ experience has paid dividends for Chester in recent weeks as they prepare to face Wrexham in tomorrow’s cross-border derby.

“Sharpy has been working really hard with all the lads to try and put things right defensively and that has paid off with cleansheets in our last three matches,” Astles said.

“He’s told us to put things right, organised everyone from the back four to the strikers, and the work we have been doing has been rewarded.

“We had conceded a lot of sloppy goals earlier in the season, but now we’re playing with plenty of confidence and it’s paying dividends.”

Birkenhead-born Astles started life in the Blues central defence alongside Ben Heneghan who left the club in the summer to join Scottish Premier League side Motherwell.

Since then, Astles has been an ever present in central defence for the Blues this season alongside Blaine Hudson before partnering teenager Sam Hughes in the last two matches.

Astles added: “Ben was a great player for us last season and it was great to play alongside him.

“It was disappointing to see Ben leave, but I’ve had to adapt this season and learn to play alongside Blaine and more recently Sam.

“Blaine and Sam have done so well this season and it’s been great to learn how they both play.

“I’ve been really pleased for Sam because he has come into the team and we have started to click.

“But there is a determination and winning mentality throughout the whole team at the minute.

“When we are winning games like we have been doing in the last few weeks then everything seems to come to us naturally, but we’ve got a great set of lads and we know that we’re all in it together.

“Our results in the last three games show that we’re on the up, but we have now got to focus on putting in another good performance against Wrexham and it’s important that we concentrate on ourselves.

“The most satisfying thing to come out of our last few games has been our cleansheets. I’ve been really pleased with the way we’ve been defending in our last three games and that’s due to everyone working so hard throughout the team.”