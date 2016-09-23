Wrexham AFC v Chester FC: Jon McCarthy wants Blues to stand up and be counted

JON McCARTHY wants his players to stand up and be counted in tomorrow’s cross-border derby.

The Chester manager has been impressed with his team’s three-game unbeaten run as they prepare to face Wrexham at The Racecourse.

McCarthy has seen the Blues move within one place and one point of the Reds after pocketing seven points from a possible nine in recent weeks.

“Tomorrow’s match against Wrexham is a big game, but I have picked up some knowledge, experience and rules of what I need to do ahead of this weekend,” McCarthy said. “I know from last season how the game can effect certain groups of players and what I have to have in the team to give us a chance.

“So I’m okay about all that and I’ll know the team I need before Saturday’s match.

“I’ll watch our 1-0 win at home to Braintree again properly before I make my final decision because there is a certain set of attributes and abilities that I need to play in that big derby atmosphere.

“The players know that they’ve got to be in form and if players are in form then their name will go on the teamsheet and then when I’ve written their names down I will see whether I’ve got my decision right in terms of pace, experience, and balance because they are the characters I will need.

“We have worked really hard on our shape and structure and about consistency.

“The roles that I have given the players they now know in terms of their positions, and the players are all in on that and they have had an input on what I expect of our forwards.

“Every time the players go out on the pitch they know that they need to be consistent and we’ve done that for our last four games.

“I’ve been really pleased with the way we have managed to put points on the board.

“My players have brought a good quality, and our consistency is down to our shape, structure, discipline, and the workrate that we have, which should help us in the Wrexham game.

“Sharpy and I will tell them all about the other bits and I’ll get the players to fixate on that, but there is only so much you can learn in the middle of a derby atmosphere.”

McCarthy revealed he had provided a few words of advice to striker Kane Richards who is just one booking away from a suspension as he prepares for tomorrow’s match.

He added: “We have worked very hard on Kane and if you look at tapes of games earlier in the season I think you will find that he has changed a lot.

“He gets so much stick playing up there from other defenders because of his pace.

“I think he gets a lot of stick from referees because of some of his ways, but we have worked very hard on developing him, but I don’t want to take away his edge.

“I’ve got a few players like Kane, but all my players definitely have the character.”