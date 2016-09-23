Wrexham AFC v Chester FC: Three points is the priority for Reds boss Gary Mills

GARY MILLS wants Wrexham to put on a performance as well as win the local derby - but three points are definitely the priority.

Wrexham go into the cross-border derby against arch rivals Chester unbeaten at The Racecourse this season.

Although they overcame Sutton 1-0 in their last home game, Wrexham were well below par and were booed off by some fans at the final whistle.

Mills is looking for an improved display from his side, who also lost 2-0 at Woking last Saturday, but insists the result is all that matters.

“We know performance levels have not been what we want so it would be nice to get the performance level along with the result,” said Mills.

“As much as it doesn’t do much for more grey hairs for me, and probably a lot of people sitting in the stand, I would take 1-0 like we did against Sutton.

Mills, who saw Wrexham beat Chester 3-0 in the corresponding fixture last season, admits his players should not have a problem being fired up for the derby.

“I have been in a lot of derbies and it was nice to witness what it is all about here and it didn’t disappoint,” said Mills.

“Early kick-off, on TV, everything that we probably need at this moment in time.

“If you are not motivated at that then you might as well stay at home, whether you are a player, manager or supporter. It is a great occasion.”

Mills is looking to take a derby win into Tuesday’s re-arranged clash at Macclesfield Town and close in on the top-five.

“There are lots of reasons why you want to win a local derby,” said Mills.

“On my side of it, the most important thing is we win to get three points going into another game on Tuesday.

“We have lost one in four, it would be nice to win tomorrow and say we have got 10 points out of the last five games.

“It is important we get back to winning ways to enable us to stay within the mix and if we win tomorrow and then pick up points in the game in hand, we could be in the top seven or something like that.”