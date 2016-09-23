Protesters condemn proposals to cut full-time crew from Wrexham's fire station

PROTESTERS have condemned proposals to cut a full-time crew from Wrexham’s fire station.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Authority needs to slash almost £1 million from its budget and has proposed to do so by cutting one of Wrexham’s full-time fire crews, but the plans have been met with stiff opposition from members of the public, the Fire Brigade’s Union and politicians.

Prominent figures in the community, such as Clwyd South MP Susan Elan Jones and members of Caia Park Community Council, have criticised the proposals, saying that to cut one of the crews would “put lives at risk”.

Cllr Marc Jones, chairman of Caia Park Community Council, organised a protest to coincide with the opening of the joint fire service and ambulance station on Croesnewydd Road, Wrexham onThursday.

Concerned members of the community were out in force to lobby the authority over the plans, with the backing of prominent figures, including North Wales’ Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones.

Cllr Jones said: “People are really concerned about these plans and we were out knocking on doors with a petition last night. What was most worrying is that people did not seem to know about it (the plans to cut the crew).

“We are going to make sure that everybody knows about this. It affects people right across Wrexham and beyond.”

He added: “It’s great that there is a new integrated centre, but that does not really address the problem.”

Cllr Jones added that it was great to see so much support from the community – both those who were protesting and the passing motorists who were beeping their horns.

Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones also showed his support for the protest, saying that the planned cuts would be detrimental for co-operation between the emergency services and would put more lives at risk.

Alex Psaila, regional chair of the Fire Brigade’s Union was also at the protest.

He said: “It’s very important that we get public and political support. The FBU will always oppose cuts as unfortunately, cuts can cost lives.

“We need the fire authority to know that we are not happy with any job losses.

“I understand that in times of austerity there has to be cuts, but not to a frontline emergency service.”

Speaking about the decision to propose the cuts, chair of the fire authority Cllr Meirick Lloyd Davies said: “I must emphasise that our decision to explore reducing services in the future has not been taken lightly, but by removing an appliance from Wrexham we could make the savings required without closing a fire station altogether.

“It is not by any means something which has already been decided and, even if after public consultation, it is a course of action we pursue, it will not happen for some time.

“We have opened this up for consultation earlier this week and we welcome responses from the public – we really want to know what the people of Wrexham and across the whole of North Wales think about our plans for the future.

“These decisions are not easy ones and I can fully appreciate that people may feel strongly about what we have to consider, but we would urge people to make full use of the opportunities to voice these feelings through our public consultation process.”

For details on the consultation visit www.nwales-fireservice.org.uk