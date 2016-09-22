North Wales Crusaders eye Queensway Stadium move after leaving Wrexham's Racecourse Ground

WREXHAM’S Rugby League team is leaving the Racecourse Ground.

The stadium has been home to North Wales Crusaders since their move to Wrexham in 2010.

A spokesman for the board of directors said: “Firstly, we’d like to thank all of you for your continued support in 2016.

“It’s been a challenging season, but we’ve managed to get through it together and we’re now putting plans in place for next season that we feel will provide a better and more sustainable future for the club.

“We’ve been assessing our options for a home venue and we now have a meeting with Queensway Stadium in Caia Park early next week to form an agreement for next season and put plans in place.

“Although the Racecourse has been a fantastic venue over the last couple of seasons, it is out of our reach financially.

“We want to bring the club closer to the community and expand our income streams; at Queensway, we feel that we can do that.”

He added: “As you may have seen on the website earlier today, the search for a new head coach has begun.

“We’ve already had a number of applications but we’re still inviting candidates to apply before the deadline of 9am next Monday.

“The interviewing process will then commence after that.

“On the playing front, we’re talking to the players about next season and we’re trying our best to keep as many of our current stars as possible.

“However, we want to keep within our budget as the last thing we want to be doing is offering contracts that we can’t deliver upon.

“There have been comments on social media about a fans forum.

“We haven’t held one yet because we haven’t had the information to provide to supporters.

“Now that we have some movement on our home for 2017, we should be in a position to host one in the near future.

“We hope to hold a fans forum within the next couple of weeks.

“We can then present our proposed home shirt for next season with sponsorship packages, confirm details of our membership scheme and gain feedback for yourselves, the supporters.

“Once again, thank you for your support of North Wales Crusaders.”