Drunken Wrexham teenager shot with taser after attacking police car outside Deeside pub

A DRUNKEN teenager had to be shot with a taser after he attacked a police car when officers responded to an incident in which he was involved.

Wrexham magistrates heard that on September 16 Lee Matthews, 18, was celebrating his sister’s birthday at the Leprechaun pub in Garden City on Deeside when police were called to respond to an incident at the pub.

As the police car approached the pub, Matthews ran at it, jumped on the bonnet and kicked it.

Matthews, 18, of Trevenna Way, Caia Park, Wrexham, pleaded guilty to affray and two charges of criminal damage.

Justin Espie, prosecuting, told the court: “Officers on patrol came across the defendant beside the Leprechaun public house in Garden City.

“The defendant jumped on police car and pulled on its door.”

When one of the officers drew her taser Matthews tried to kick it out of her hand.

He then made his way into the pub beer garden, picked up a picnic bench and threw it to the ground, destroying it.

Officers then tasered Matthews as he struggled with them and he was taken into custody in Wrexham.

The police officers who arrested him had to be treated in hospital for inhalation of gas.

Mr Espie added: “In the pub he had been fighting with his uncle.

“As a result of the incident two officers had to be taken out of duty and a police car had to be taken off the road.”

Cath Jagger, defending, told the court: “It’s clear alcohol is involved in this incident and he says he was drunk.”

Matthews felt pressured to go by his family to celebrate his sister’s birthday, but he was worried about his reaction to drink.

She added: “He said he did not want to go out because he is not good with alcohol.

“He does not recall the incident, but he accepts what officers said. He described it as stupid and embarrassing.

“The police officer who tasered him was on duty the next day and said she hoped he would recognise her, but he didn’t.

“His mother says the whole incident was instigated by his uncle. His first words to me were ‘I need help with beer’.”

Sentencing Matthews to 16 weeks in prison, magistrate Geoff Bull told him: “It is clear these are serious offences and it is clear you were out of control by the very aggressive manner in which you approached the police car.”

He was also ordered to pay a victim’s surcharge of £115.