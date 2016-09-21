Flint mum-of-three sheds nine stone after being 'devastated' by her wedding day picture

A WOMAN has lost nearly nine stone after turning her life around.

Georgie Davies-Jones of Flint has been working hard to change her image after being unhappy about her weight ballooning to 20st 3lbs.

At her last weigh-in, she had lost 8st 12½lbs.

The 34-year-old has endured a difficult time in recent few years including being in a car accident, which meant she was unable to exercise for five months.

But after walking through Flint and seeing a sign for the Flint Slimming World group, she has never turned back.

She was determined to succeed in her weight-loss goals.

Mrs Davies-Jones said: “One of the main reasons I decided to lose weight was because of my wedding photos.

“I was absolutely devastated when I saw them and I didn’t even want to look at them or put any up in the house.

“I feel so much better. This was definitely one of the best decisions I have ever made.”

The mum-of-three said that her family have also benefited from her weight loss as now they all eat more healthy food and are much happier.

Georgie hopes to reach the nine stone weight loss mark very soon and is determined to stick with her healthier regime after changing from a dress size of 22 to between 10 and 12.

She added: “I let myself go – but I have changed it all around now and I hope I can encourage others who feel stuck to believe in themselves and to make that important step into a healthy lifestyle even if it’s just small changes here and there.

“I could have given up on this journey a couple of times due to the car accident. But the amazing support from my

friends and family and the Slimming World group kept me positive and focused on how important this weight loss is to me.

“If I did not make this change, I do often wonder how different life would be like now.

“I’m just so glad that I started this journey.”