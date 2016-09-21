Drink-driving preacher seen swerving car on A55 near Caerwys

A CHURCH minister seen swerving his vehicle on the A55 was above the drink drive limit.

A court was told how Martin John Smith, 63, was self-employed in home improvements and was also a minister in the United Reformed Church.

The inevitable driving ban would affect his ability to get to preaching appointments, Flintshire Magistrates Court in Mold heard.

Smith admitted driving with 50 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath, compared to the legal limit of 35mg. He was banned from driving for a year, fined £225 with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson said at 9.30pm on September 5, Smith drove a Ford Focus which overtook a police car on the eastbound carriageway near Caerwys.

He then returned to the inside lane, where it was alleged he swerved within the lane and also straddled the centre line.

Police stopped him at Northop and he was arrested when he produced a positive breathtest.

He blew the reading of 50mg at the police station.

Defending solicitor Fiona Larkin said Smith, of Cobbett’s Way, Wilmslow, Cheshire, had been working on a property in Conwy.

He had a drink earlier in the day and went back to work, but unfortunately had a beer with a meal before driving home.

Miss Larkin said: “He has preaching engagements on Sundays and a ban will affect

how he gets around various churches.”

She added Smith was a man of good character, who had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.