Fury as yobs smash glass bottles on pitches at Ponciau Bank

A VILLAGE football pitch blighted by anti-social behaviour has been targeted again.

Over the weekend teenagers gathered on the pitches in Ponciau Bank, home to Rhos Aelwyd, and broken glass bottles were left strewn across the pitch ahead of a game on Sunday morning.

Paul Pemberton, the county councillor for the area, said: “I would like to express my dismay over lack of action on this issue which has been going on for several years.

“As a community council we paid for and installed a covert camera to try to identify the culprits but they found it and damaged it.

“Someone locally is supplying alcohol to these children. Neighbours are telling me they all look under 16 – please let’s work together to solve this ongoing problem.”

Cllr Pemberton added: “A lot of residents are reluctant to call 101 because of the lack of response they are getting, which means that sometimes this sort of thing goes unreported.

“I suggest if it is criminal damage and setting fires, is a major incident and people should call 999. North Wales Police insist people should call 101 and that the system works, but I dispute that.

“I was told that if people phone 999 for this sort of thing they could be prosecuted – it’s laughable.

“There was glass all over the pitch and it could amount to manslaughter at the end of the day if someone cut a major artery.

“Neighbours started phoning just after 7.30am – apparently the kids had been there all night and were still there smashing bottles on Sunday morning.

“I have now told them to ring 999 and I will take the consequences for that.

“The broken and smashed bottles are actually on the pitch where 22 footballers and a referee staged a match later on Sunday.

In March, the Leader revealed how glass bottles were being snapped at the neck and planted into the Ponciau Banks football pitch – with the jagged edges facing up.

Police inspector Darren Whibberley said PCSOs would be assisting council licensing officers in conducting checks on local off licences.

He added they would also be reviewing CCTV to identify offences around the sale or supply of alcohol to young people, while the area of Ponciau Banks will be patrolled at key times

Insp Whibberley said: “The anti-social behaviour of a minority of young people is causing a danger to people using the playing fields.

“Young people drinking alcohol are committing an offence and are risking their health, so I would ask parents who allow their children to stay out at night, to question them to satisfy themselves they are not involved in this activity.

“Culprits will be dealt with firmly and appropriately. Options range from criminal prosecution through to support for the individual or their family.

“Anyone with information about the identity of under-age people buying alcohol or supplying them is urged to contact local PCSOs Rebecca Dobbins (07818 522378) or Lynn Davies (0785433694). Alternatively, they can use the live web chat athttp://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Regarding the use of 101, Insp Whibberley added: “101 is the national ‘non-emergency’ number. 999 should only be used in an emergency. An emergency is where there is a danger to life, when someone is at imminent risk of injury or a crime or is being committed and is in progress.

“Call volumes to the police control room vary throughout the day and can be more than a thousand a day when busy.

“All calls received, regardless of whether through 101 or 999, are prioritised as to the nature of the call and available resources at that time.”