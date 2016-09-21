Players observe minute’s silence for crash victim from Cefn Mawr

MEMBERS of a football team have honoured a friend of their club who died in a motorcycle collision.

Lee Hughes, 37, of Cefn Mawr, was the victim of a crash in Newbridge on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Hughes is understood to have been involved in a crash between a motorbike and a stationary car.

He was airlifted to hospital in Stoke, but later died of his injuries.

To pay their respects, members of Cefn Albion FC observed a minute’s silence at their game against Brymbo on Saturday in tribute to Mr Hughes, who was a friend to many of the players on the team.

In a post on the club’s Facebook page on Saturday, a spokesman for Cefn Albion said: “Today we observed a minute’s silence to mark our respects for local lad Lee Hughes, who tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident.

“Lee was well known in the community of Cefn Mawr and was a friend to many of the lads who represent our football club.

“Our thoughts are with all Lee’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

The gesture was well-received by members of the community, with fans praising the players and officials on the team’s Facebook page for their actions.

The club’s secretary, Dean Morris, added: “I’d just like to say Lee was a loving, caring family man who will be deeply missed by his family and friends, RIP pal.”

North Wales Police issued an appeal for information after the crash on Newbridge Road.

Sgt Jane Thomas of the roads policing unit said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or to anybody who may have seen the motorcycle being ridden prior to the collision to contact us.”

l Anybody with information is asked to contact the roads policing unit on 101 or via the live web chat, quoting reference number U140596.