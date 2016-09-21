Newlyweds from Mold walk 120 miles in memory of Lauryn Robinson

NEWLYWEDS from Mold walked 120 miles in nine days to raise money for Lauryn Robinson, who lost her battle with blood cancer two years ago.

Lauryn, who died when she was only eight years old, suffered from lymphoblastic leukaemia and Burkitts non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

She was the only child in the world with the two forms of leukaemia.

Jennie and Kevin Downes got married on July 29 at Tyddyn Street Church in Mold and, following a weekend of celebration, set off from their home in Mold on August 1 on their honeymoon hike which took them to Aberdaron on the Llyn Peninsular.

Mrs Downes said: “We started off walking through the countryside over Moel Famau and down towards Bontuchel just outside Ruthin.

“Everytime I look at Moel Famau now I think: ‘We’'ve walked over that – and beyond to the sea. It’s an amazing feeling.”

The couple have so far raised over £5,500 for McMillan Cancer Support in Lauryn’s name.

Mrs Downes, who is headteacher at Nannerch V.C Primary School, where Lauryn’s mother is a secretary, described the walk as a “challenge” but she kept thinking of Emma and Lauryn to keep her going till the end.

She said: “We continued our walk, visiting Betws y Coed, Beddgelert, taking in three mountains, down towards the coast at Criccieth and then along through Pwllheli, Abersoch and finally reaching our destination – Aberdaron.

“From Aberdaron we walked to the very tip of the peninsular to visit St Mary's Well, a place visited for centuries by pilgrims as it is a miracle of nature. It’s a freshwater pool on the side of a small cliff just above the sea. It's often covered by high tide but the water in it never gets salty, and it tastes delicious.

“It was a bit of a rocky clamber to get to but I kept thinking of Emma and Lauryn so was determined to get there.”

The couple also took a boat out to Bardsey Island, which Mrs Downes said was “wonderful” just to sit and look over at the mainland and to watch the seals.

“Emma joined us in Aberdaron and we were met at St Hywyn’s Church by Susan Fogarty who arranged a special service in Lauryn’s memory. It was a wonderful end to the most incredible journey inspired by a little girl whose own life had been filled with love, laughter and courage.”