Determined Stephanie Booth is hailed as ‘a lovely lady’

TRIBUTES have continued to pour in for an entrepreneur killed when her tractor overturned.

Stephanie Booth, who once tried to buy Wrexham AFC and also owned a string of hotels across North Wales and Cheshire, died after a crash involving a tractor on farmland on the outskirts of Corwen.

Mrs Booth’s husband, David, confirmed his wife died at 7.30pm on Sunday when the tractor she was driving on their farm near Corwen rolled over. She was grass cutting at the time.

North East Wales Search and Rescue Team (NEWSAR) volunteers attended the scene and a spokesman paid tribute to Ms Booth.

The spokesman said: “On Sunday evening we were called out to help North Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service recover the body of Stephanie Booth after a tractor collision.

“We were grateful to be able to help Stephanie and her family in this small way as she was a great supporter of our fundraising efforts when she organised the

Llangollen Balloon Festival.

“Our thoughts remain with Stephanie Booth’s family and friends at this sad time.”

The Leader’s Facebook page was inundated with tributes to Ms Booth.

Graham Paterson posted: “Terrible news, My thoughts are with David and her family.. RIP Stephanie - there will never be another.. x”

Debbie Graham added: “Stephanie did more for the town than a bus full of councillors could in 10 lifetimes! RIP Stephanie.”

And Paula Natt said: “Perfect example live each day as if it’s your last, rip lovely lady x”

Stuart Mottram, from Hawarden, said he was saddened by Mrs Booth’s death.

He had dined at her Bodidris Hotel in Llandegla a number of times and said she ran an excellent business.

“She was a good hostess,” he said.

“We went there a couple of times for a meal and the food and the decor was good. I didn’t know her well, but she always came and spoke to us when we ate there.”

Ms Booth led a colourful life and she was a high-profile character.

A hotelier, reality television star and one-time potential owner of Wrexham AFC, her life was a rollercoaster ride.

She had been born male as Keith Lloyd prior to having a sex change and becoming Stephanie.

Over the decades she built up a hotel empire with businesses in Wrexham, Llangollen, Chester, Mold, Ruthin and Oswestry.

She also founded the Albany Clinic as a centre for transsexuals to seek specialist medical advice and guidance.

In 2008 and 2009 she starred in the fly-on-the-wall BBC Wales documentary Hotel Stephanie.

But her world was turned upside down in 2011 when part of her empire collapsed, with a number of properties closing as Llangollen Hotels Ltd and its parent company Global Investment Group entered administration.

After the collapse of her hotel business, Mrs Booth led a less high-profile life.

She concentrated on her lifestyle magazine Yattar Yattar, which covered the Shropshire, mid-Wales, North Wales and Cheshire areas, as well as her transgender mail order business.