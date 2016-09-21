GARY MILLS has defended the decision to give his players two days off in preparation for Wrexham’s biggest game of the season.

Wrexham’s three match unbeaten run came to an end when they lost 2-0 at Woking on Saturday, a result that leaves the 14th placed Reds nine points behind leaders Dagenham and Redbridge.

The players return to training today and will have further sessions tomorrow and Friday ahead of the cross-border derby against arch rivals Chester at The Racecourse this weekend.

“We planned to have two days off before we played on Saturday,” said Mills. “We will train today, tomorrow and Friday and get ready for Chester.”

Supporters vented their anger after Wrexham suffered more away day disappointment at The Kingfield Stadium as the Reds produced a poor second half performance with lowly Woking scoring twice in the final 10 minutes.

Mills says he has had to put up with criticism from some fans since the opening game of the season when Wrexham drew 0-0 against Dover Athletic.

“The fans have been criticising since the Dover game,” said Mills. “It’s not like it is anything new. It has been the same since Dover.

“I just get on with my job and the way I do my job is by working hard to go and win a football match, and that won’t change for Saturday.”

Wrexham entertain a Chester side who have taken seven points from a possible nine and sit one place and one point behind Mills’ men.

Mills is looking to get back to winning ways ahead of Tuesday’s rearranged match against Macclesfield Town, with the game postponed an hour before kick-off last Tuesday because of a waterlogged pitch at Moss Rose.

“They are all big games,” said Mills. “I witnessed the derby twice last season but games like this is what you are in the game for. It is a game we are looking forward to.

“It is important we bounce back. We need three points and then that takes you into our game in hand.

“It is a big four days and an important two games. It is an opportunity to keep on picking up points and and get back up the table and stay in touch with the top five.”

Wrexham are unbeaten in five home games, picking up three wins and two goalless draws, but the Reds have struggled on their travels and have taken only one point from the last four away fixtures since winning at Guiseley.

Despite picking up results at The Racecourse and only conceding one goal in five outings, Wrexham have only scored four goals and Mills is hoping the Reds can start finding the back of the net more regularly as well as improve their away form.

“We have not been conceding at home but not scoring an abundance of goals,” said Mills. “But it’s the same old thing, if we win 1-0 it is enough.

“I know we need to start scoring more goals and start creating more chances but while we are not doing that, it is important we don’t concede.

“Unfortunately we have been conceding away from home but picking up points at home. We need to address the problem we have got away from home.”