Barry Horne says Gary Mills has 'full support' of Wrexham AFC board

GARY MILLS has the full support of the board despite Wrexham’s stuttering start to the season.

Those are the words of director of football operations Barry Horne, who also insisted that a potential return to the Football League is not out of Wrexham’s reach this season.

The Reds sit 14th in the National League table after just four wins from their opening 10 games, which have seen Mills’ new-look side fail to totally convince the club’s supporters, who greeted a 1-0 success over Sutton with boos.

But Horne, appearing on BBC Wales, gave Mills his full support on Monday evening, saying: “I won’t deny that there is some dissent in the stands and that is a strange one, a really, really strange one how that has built up because it seems to have bubbled up quite seriously of late.

“In terms of the board (support), I will answer that question, but you do realise that it is quite difficult, because whatever you do say, you tend to get a soundbite out of it.

“But, Gary Mills has the full support of the board.

“He has a massive game coming up, of course, on Saturday and so there is no question that we are looking forward to that and Gary is preparing for that.”

And Horne believes that Wrexham, nine points adrift of leaders Dagenham and five shy of Tranmere, who occupy the final play-off place, can finally end their long wait for a League Two return.

“It is certainly very, very difficult,” said Horne when asked about Wrexham’s chances of winning the National League title.

“Even the play-offs is not going to be easy because we’ve got to do better than eight teams between now and the end of the season to get in to the play-off positions.

“But, it is not impossible. Not impossible.”

Horne accepts that Wrexham have failed to hit the heights expected of them after a summer of rebuilding, but the former Wales international is confident Mills’ men can find their mojo, especially if the fans remain onside.

“No (it hasn’t been),” accepted Horne, when the idea that Wrexham’s start to the season hadn’t been the one everyone associated with the club had hoped for, was put to him.

“On a positive note, and I always like to think positively and speak positively, the fans have been absolutely magnificent.

“The attendances have been just incredible and as ever, we rely on that support.

“But on the pitch, I think the one word, two words (sum things up). Disappointing, at times, but certainly inconsistent, and that has been the problem because there has been some good football and there have been good performances within games, for half an hour.

“It’s that inconsistency that is costing us really.”