The Dragons claim first Moralee Conference win with 8-6 victory at Telford Tigers

THE DRAGONS claimed their first victory in the Moralee Conference with a superb 8-6 win at Telford Tigers.

Hat-tricks from overseas imports Filip Supa and Markus Kankaanranta secured the points for the Deeside outfit, who caused a major shock against their much-fancied opponents.

Alex Parry and Supa gave Dragons a 2-0 lead inside the opening two minutes to put the Tigers on the back foot.

Karol Jets halved the deficit in a powerplay in the 11th minute and the home side drew level through Brad Betteridge five minutes later.

Supa grabbed his second of the game early in the second period to restore the Dragons' advantage, before Ben Simister fired home a short-handed goal against his former club to make it 3-3 after 28 minutes.

Finish forward Kankaanranta quickly made it 4-3, but more sloppiness from the Dragons allowed Adam Brittle to level the game with another short-handed effort.

A hooking call on Steve Fellows early in the third gave the Tigers a powerplay opportunity and despite some dogged defending by the Dragons, Jets eventually broke their resistance to make it 5-4.

The visitors refused to lie down and Kankaanranta's 44th minute effort tied things up once again.

Just two minutes later Supa completed his hat-trick to put the Dragons back in front and when player/coach Scott McKenzie, pictured below, made it 7-5 with eight minutes to go the points looked to be safe.

A nervy finale appeared to be on the cards when Brittle's second of the evening made it a one-goal game with three minutes to play, but penalty calls against Simister and Brittle gave Dragons a golden opportunity to seal the points.

Kankaanranta duly obliged with 11 seconds on the clock to complete his hat-trick and seal a thoroughly deserved 8-6 win for the Dragons.

“We came out of the traps flying and got ourselves into a 2-0 lead,” head coach McKenzie said. “I told the guys to be more aggressive and they were, they responded in great fashion and to go to one of the favourties for the title and beat them in their own rink is a brilliant result.

“We dominated the opening two periods so to be going in at the end of the second period at 4-4, we’re scratching our heads thinking how on earth that had happened.

“Then Telford have scored to make it 5-4 and I thought that might be a killer blow and knock the stuffing out of us. But full credit to the lads, that sparked us back into life and we pulled clear to get the victory.”