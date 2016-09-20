Scarecrows in Bangor-on-Dee are stars of the village show

A SCARECROW competition drew the crowds and plenty of colourful entries.

There were about 150 people at Friars Field Community Garden in Bangor-on-Dee for the second annual scarecrow competition.

Joanna Payton, one of the event’s organisers, hailed the event a success.

“It went really well. We had a good turnout,” she said.

“There were a lot of people there because the weather was so nice.”

The competition raises funds for the upkeep of the garden and future events.

The first competition last year raised £1,300 and this year’s event has equalled that total with more funds yet to come in.

Joanna added: “Because it was so successful last year, we thought that we would give it a go again this year.”

There were prizes for first, second, third and fourth place and a People’s Choice prize.

Finn Wilson, of Wrexham, claimed first prize for his Old MacDonald-themed effort and Louis Payton, of Whitchurch, was second with his scarecrow based on 80s children’s TV favourite Worzel Gummage.

Adam White, also from Whitchurch, came third with his scarecrow version of Worzel Gummage character Aunt Sally, while the People’s Choice prize went to Dan and Rhys, of Bangor-on-Dee, with a creation inspired by Coronation Street character Bet Lynch.

Joanna praised the high standard of this year’s entries and thanked Wrexham Bouncy Castles, HSS Hire and photographer Ian Humphreys for supporting the event.

There was also a prize draw, tombola, name the teddy and count the sweets competitions, plant stalls and refreshments.

Joanna said that the event would return next year.