Tributes pour in for former Flintshire Council chief officer after cancer battle loss

A FAMILY has expressed deep sadness following the death of a devoted public servant, aged 48.

Mother-of-two Helen Stappleton from Mold, a former chief officer at Flintshire Council, died on Thursday at Nightingale House Hospice in Wrexham after losing a 20-month battle with cancer.

Mrs Stappleton – who passed away just five months after the death of her father Ken Corbett, a former mayor of Delyn – had a council career spanning 31 years and two local authorities.

Husband Peter, 51, who first met his wife in 1995 at a Mayoral Ball at Kinsale Hall in his capacity as chairman of Wrexham Round Table, said: “Helen initially became unwell in January last year.

“She worked incredibly long hours and it was often said that she would be the first to arrive in her office and the last to leave.

“She had never been ill in her life so the diagnosis came as a shock, yet she continued to work through endless rounds of chemotherapy.

“Helen had been determined to beat the disease from the outset.

“She was always optimistic and fought with absolute conviction to do everything she could to give herself the best chance of survival.”

Having started out as a 17-year-old social services clerk in 1984 with the then Clwyd County Council, she moved into personnel management, rising through the ranks of Flintshire Council to the position of head of human resources in 2009.

A management reorganisation in

2014 saw that role grow further when she was appointed chief officer

people and resources.

Ill-health resulted in the decision to take early retirement earlier this year.

Mrs Stappleton is also survived by

17-year-old son James and 13-year-old daughter Emma, as well as her mother Joyce and siblings Robert, Martin, Joanne and Karen.

Peter added: “As a family we would like to thank everyone who has been involved in caring for Helen, and all

our friends and colleagues for their support and kindness.

“Helen received tremendous support locally from the Shooting Star Unit and the Macmillan service and we were all really impressed with Nightingale House.

“Her care there in her final days was second to none.”

In addition to receiving treatment in Wrexham Maelor Hospital’s Shooting Star Unit and at Christies in Manchester, Mrs Stappleton travelled to the Princess Grace Hospital in London for pioneering NanoKnife treatment, which aims to tackle inoperable tumours.

She and her family were also supported by Macmillan nurses.

Her brother Robert, who has regularly travelled from his home in Canada to lend support to his family during such a difficult time, added: “Everyone who knew Helen couldn’t fail to be impressed by the resilience and fighting spirit she showed from first diagnosis, right up until the end.

“She addressed every hurdle with positivity and a plan, even when she had been told there were no more treatment options.

“She was never miserable, always good humoured, smiling and thinking of others.”

Outside of work, Mrs Stappleton, a former pupil of Ysgol Bryn Coch and Mold Alun, was a regular helper at the Elsber School of Theatre Dance in Buckley, where daughter Emma has attended classes for many years.

She also supported the Mold Branch of North West Cancer Research, of which her father was a past president.

The funeral will be held at St. Mary’s Parish Church in Mold at noon on Thursday, September 29 followed by Pentrebychan Crematorium at 1.30pm.

Donations in Helen’s memory will be divided between Nightingale House Hospice, MacMillan Cancer Support and North West Cancer Research.