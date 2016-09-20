Hi-de-Hi!’s Ruth Madoc takes tea to help Mayor of Mold's campaign

A FAMOUS face from a popular sitcom helped to raise hundreds of pounds for a life-saving campaign at an afternoon tea.

Actress and singer Ruth Madoc, best known for her role as Gladys Pugh in the BBC’s hit 1980s TV comedy Hi-de-Hi!, was guest speaker at Friday’s event at Soughton Hall, near Mold, which helped raise more than £500 for the town’s Save a Life appeal.

The appeal aims to see 25 defibrillators installed in Mold during town mayor Anthony Parry’s term.

Cllr Parry said: “It was a really good event.

“Ruth Madoc is the patron of Welsh Hearts [a charity working with the town alongside St John Ambulance to help bring the defibrillators to the town] so that is why we were able to get her along.

“It was a small gathering of about 40 people but from that we have been promised two defibrillators from it by different people.

“We raised £500 from the raffle alone as well so that is half a defibrillator.”

The campaign’s first defibrillator was donated by Welsh Hearts.

Afternoon tea was served in the dining hall at Soughton Hall, and the menu included a selection of sandwiches, cakes, scones and jam served with tea and coffee.

Cllr Parry added: “We have got to get 25 defibrillators by the end of my term but we are already making good progress.

“We just have to keep going with it and we will get there.”

Ruth Madoc starred alongside Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent in Be My Baby, which ran from September 14-17 at Theatr Clwyd.