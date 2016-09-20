Gordon Anglesea trial: Man claiming sex abuse as child ‘wants justice, not compensation’

A MAN who said he was abused as a child by an ex-North Wales police officer told a jury he did not want a bean in compensation – he simply wanted justice.

The complainant, giving evidence from behind a screen at Mold Crown Court yesterday, said he knew that it was defendant Gordon Anglesea who had abused him at a house in Mold.

But he had not said so for years because he feared getting stitched up in trying to bring down someone in the establishment.

He said he had seen Anglesea at Wrexham police station previously and then saw him at the house in Mold, where he had been taken by children’s home owner John Allen.

The man said years later he had been asked to get rid of some stolen golf clubs – and with them was an identification card for Anglesea.

He said he had not realised at first that the man at the house was a police officer he had seen as a youth in Wrexham police station.

In evidence, he said he had run away from the home, had been returned to the police station and Anglesea went to a flap in his cell door, where he allegedly threatened him. He had a purple/pink stain on his face which he said he now knew was a birth mark.

Years later he had been asked by another youth to get rid of stolen golf clubs and Anglesea’s warrant card was with them.

He said he knew it was Anglesea who had abused him at the house in Mold but he had not said so for years.

Former police superintendent Anglesea, 78, denies sexually abusing two teenage boys in the 1980s when he was a police inspector running an attendance centre at Wrexham.

He has pleaded not guilty to indecently assaulting the complainant and two indecent assaults and one serious sexual assault against another.

In evidence, the man said he was serving a four-year sentence of Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) and would only be released when the parole board considered it was safe for him to do so.

He denied defence suggestions that he had made up the allegations to try to impress the parole board.

The man agreed he had a long list of previous convictions including burglary and four robberies and said he had been “a bad man”.

He described himself a nasty and horrible young man who did wrong. “I am sitting here today to try and put it right,” he said.

“I want it put on record I do not want compensation. I just want justice. That is all I am after.

“If I don’t get it then I will have sat here and said what I wanted to say.”

He did not want to create any more victims and just wanted to get on with his life.

The witness said the defence wanted to paint a picture of him as a bad person, he said.

He added that from 14 to 40 he had created havoc.

“I am a bad person but I am not here to put an innocent man down,” he said.

While in a discussion group in prison about his anti-authoritarian attitude, he realised it was because of the way he was treated as a child.

The complainant said he was a grandfather and when he first held his grandchild his thought process changed. He could never do to the child what had been done to him.

For years he had blamed himself for going along with the abuse to stop being bullied but he then realised that it was not his fault.

