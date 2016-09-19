Supermarket unit in Llangollen could be split into two stores

A SUPERMARKET which has stood empty for months could be split into two shops.

Aldi and Home Bargains could soon be opening up in Llangollen in the currently vacant supermarket unit on Berwyn Road.

The two businesses have been named on a planning application to split the site previously built for Sainsbury's.

The site had been home to printers Dobson and Crowther before they moved from the site.

The supermarket unit, which would have provided 130 jobs, was completed in January but Sainsbury's pulled out of the new store while construction was still going on.

The store has remained empty since then but If the application goes through, the site will be split into two units of 1,415 square metres and 1,784 square metres.

A spokesman for Home Bargains said: “While we don’t have anything to announce at the moment, we’d encourage people to register on our careers website so we can contact them if roles become available in their region. As a result of our constant growth, we’re always looking for new staff across the country.”

Llangollen county councillor Stuart Davies said: “I’m glad to see prospective tenants have come forward to fill the empty site.”

Clwyd South Assembly Member Ken Skates said he was always confident the building off the A5 would not become ‘a white elephant’ as some had suggested.

“I welcome the plans to bring Aldi and Home Bargains to Llangollen and the jobs that they would create for local people,” said Mr Skates, who is based in the town.

“Since Sainsbury’s decided to sub-let their building I have maintained a constant dialogue with the company, and I’m pleased things are progressing after a lot of hard work.

“I hope Llangollen will now get something which many people here have wanted for a long time – a brand new supermarket.”

Mr Skates added: “With the takeover of Dobson and Crowther last year, and other local businesses moving into the brand new premises built by Sainsbury’s for the company, these plans would help another key gateway to Llangollen take shape following the building of the new health centre by the Welsh Government at the other end of town.”