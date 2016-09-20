Mark Carrington insists Wrexham AFC will be fired up to face rivals Chester FC

MARK CARRINGTON insists the players will be fired up when Wrexham face arch rivals Chester at The Racecourse on Saturday.

Wrexham go into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat at Woking where the Reds produced a below par second half performance and conceded two goals in the final 10 minutes as another away game ended in disappointment.

But Carrington says Wrexham, down to 14th in the National League table, will be determined to get back on track in the cross border derby.

“Nothing needs to be said,” said Carrington. “We know what the game means to the fans and the players.

“We have got to pick ourselves up and get ready for Chester.

“Obviously every game is a big game but you know what the Chester game is. It is a local derby and we have got to make sure that we are bang up for that one, which the lads will be.”

Wrexham won 3-0 in the corresponding fixture last season and Carrington would love a repeat of that resounding success.

“That was a good day,” said Carrington, one of only three players remaining from last season.

“It was a convincing win and it was a good game for the fans so hopefully we can pull that off again which would be tremendous.

“Chester will be up for it but so will we so it will be a good clash.”

But if Wrexham are going to maintain their unbeaten home record they cannot afford a repeat of the second half display at Woking.

Following a promising opening period, the Reds lost their way after the break and Carrington admits Gary Mills’ side were just not good enough.

“First half went well and we were pleased when we came in at half-time with what we had done but we knew it was only 45 minutes and we hadn’t won anything,” said Carrington.

“We knew we needed to do the same second half but we seemed to drop deeper, got penned in a bit and couldn’t get up the pitch.

“The pressure told in the end and it is disappointing from us really.

“Away from home, when you get to 10 minutes to go, you have got to grind results out like that and 0-0 would have been a good result.

“We have crumbled towards the end and it is very disappointing.”

Wrexham are now nine points behind new leaders Dagenham and five points away from the play-offs, with a game in hand, after the three match unbeaten run came to an end at The Kingfield Stadium.

Inconsistency has been a problem this season but Carrington remains upbeat ahead of the clash with Chester, who are one place below Wrexham in 15th spot.

“That is football,” said Carrington. “One minute you are up and the next minute you are down.

“The trick is not to get too high with the highs and too low with the lows.

“We have just got to keep trying to pick up as many results as we can.

Carrington believes there is a lot more to come from Wrexham who hope to welcome back winger Callum Powell from a knee injury for the clash with Jon McCarthy’s Chester.

“We are by no means playing at the best we can play and we are still picking points up, are still in and around there and still in touching distance,” added Carrington.

“That can only be a good thing and the more we play together, the more it will click.”