'The best lad you’ll ever meet’ - Tributes to Wrexham man Leon Davies found dead in river

A LIFELONG friend of man whose body was found in a river at the weekend has paid tribute to him.

The body of Leon Davies, 37, originally from Y Wern in Caia Park, was discovered in the River Clywedog on Saturday morning.

His death has been described as “unexplained” by North Wales Police.

Martin Ford, also 37, who grew up with Mr Davies on the estate, described him as “the best lad you will ever meet”.

He said: “You couldn’t meet a better lad. Leon was a top man who was known by everyone on the park.

“He had a massive smile and always made time for everyone in his own way.”

Mr Davies worked at the Powerzone gym in Wrexham town centre and Mr Ford, manager of FC Queens Park, said he had developed a passion for body-building.

He said: “In the last five or six years he was more into his body-building and he looked good for it.

“He used to be a little skinny lad but worked at Powerzone and loved his workouts. I’d known him since we were kids and with another mate we were known as the ‘Three Amigos’.

“We used to go down by the river fishing at night, and got up to other things – they were great days.”

Mr Ford said the football club would be holding a minute’s silence before their next game and are collecting donations as they plan other tributes as well.

He added: “He is going to get a proper Queen’s Park send-off.”

On Saturday morning the lower car park at Erddig along Sontley Road, just outside Wrexham town centre, was cordoned off, as well as a number of other entrances.

Two forensics vans, five police cars, a helicopter and an appliance from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene and later that afternoon, police confirmed a man’s body had been found in the river Clywedog.

Speaking on Saturday, Insp Steve Roberts of North Wales Police, said: “The body of a man has been found in the River Clywedog this morning.

“The man’s next of kin has been informed.”

He added: “The cause of death is unexplained. Police are continuing their inquiries.”

Tributes have been paid to Mr Davies via social media including the Leader’s Facebook page.